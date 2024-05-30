Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit declines 63.55% in the March 2024 quarter

B A G Films &amp; Media consolidated net profit declines 63.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.44% to Rs 40.35 crore

Net profit of B A G Films & Media declined 63.55% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.44% to Rs 40.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 131.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales40.3537.21 8 131.86111.71 18 OPM %5.0819.75 -16.3411.36 - PBDT0.755.13 -85 13.203.97 232 PBT-0.593.83 PL 8.42-1.26 LP NP0.782.14 -64 3.98-1.68 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

B A G Films &amp; Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 215.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Stock alert: Sun Pharma, PayTM, Nykaa, Reliance Industries, P I Inds

Stock Alert: ONGC, Oil India, TCS, Lupin

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Waterbase reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story