Sales rise 8.44% to Rs 40.35 crore

Net profit of B A G Films & Media declined 63.55% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.44% to Rs 40.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 131.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

40.3537.21131.86111.715.0819.7516.3411.360.755.1313.203.97-0.593.838.42-1.260.782.143.98-1.68

