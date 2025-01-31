Market near day's high; consumer durables shares rises

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 380.18 points or 0.50% to 77,139.99. The Nifty 50 index added 141.90 points or 0.61% to 23,391.40.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.91% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.98%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,355 shares rose and 1,116 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
Vedanta (down 1.09%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.70%), ONGC (up 0.29%), Nestle India (up 1.29%), Bandhan Bank (down 0.44%), LIC Housing Finance (down 2.28%), IndusInd Bank (up 0.83%), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (up 0.58%), Equitas Small Finance Bank (down 1.10%), Inox Wind (up 1.46%), Inox Green Energy (up 1.40%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.93%), and Epack Durable (down 1.42%) will declare their result later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index advanced 1.87% to 37,382. The index slipped 1.84% in the past trading sessions.
Kalyan Jewellers India (up 10.85%), Titan Company (up 3.47%), Bata India (up 2.1%), Rajesh Exports (up 1.07%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.69%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.51%), Voltas (up 0.47%), Blue Star (up 0.19%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 0.13%) and Cera Sanitaryware (up 0.1%) advanced.
On the other hand, Whirlpool of India (down 6.35%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 1.66%) and V-Guard Industries (down 0.89%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Kalyan Jewellers India rallied 9.95% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 21.2% to Rs 218.8 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 180.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue increased 39.5% YoY to Rs 7286.9 crore during the quarter.
Nazara Technologies rose 0.35%. The company said that its subsidiary NODWIN Gaming has acquired Starladder, an esports IP and Services Company, in a deal valued at an initial consideration of $5.5 million (Rs 46.75 crore).
