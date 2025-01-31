Market near day's high; consumer durables shares rises

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded near the 23,400 level. Investors are awaiting the Union Budget 2025 announcement, scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2025. Consumer durables shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 380.18 points or 0.50% to 77,139.99. The Nifty 50 index added 141.90 points or 0.61% to 23,391.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.91% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.98%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,355 shares rose and 1,116 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Vedanta (down 1.09%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.70%), ONGC (up 0.29%), Nestle India (up 1.29%), Bandhan Bank (down 0.44%), LIC Housing Finance (down 2.28%), IndusInd Bank (up 0.83%), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (up 0.58%), Equitas Small Finance Bank (down 1.10%), Inox Wind (up 1.46%), Inox Green Energy (up 1.40%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.93%), and Epack Durable (down 1.42%) will declare their result later today.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

The Nifty Consumer Durables index advanced 1.87% to 37,382. The index slipped 1.84% in the past trading sessions.

Kalyan Jewellers India (up 10.85%), Titan Company (up 3.47%), Bata India (up 2.1%), Rajesh Exports (up 1.07%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.69%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.51%), Voltas (up 0.47%), Blue Star (up 0.19%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 0.13%) and Cera Sanitaryware (up 0.1%) advanced.

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India (down 6.35%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 1.66%) and V-Guard Industries (down 0.89%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Kalyan Jewellers India rallied 9.95% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 21.2% to Rs 218.8 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 180.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue increased 39.5% YoY to Rs 7286.9 crore during the quarter.

Nazara Technologies rose 0.35%. The company said that its subsidiary NODWIN Gaming has acquired Starladder, an esports IP and Services Company, in a deal valued at an initial consideration of $5.5 million (Rs 46.75 crore).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News