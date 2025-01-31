Teen skaters, coaches and parents among victims of Washington plane crash

The mid-air collision between the American Airlines regional jet and the US Army Black Hawk helicopter claimed the lives of all 64 people aboard both aircraft. The crash occurred late Wednesday night (January 30) over the icy waters of the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Authorities confirmed that at least 28 bodies had been recovered as search teams worked through the freezing night. “We are now at the point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation,” said Washington, DC Fire Chief John Donnelly.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation in a news conference, confirming there were no survivors. Communities across the country are mourning the loss of victims, including teenage athletes, parents, college students, hunters, and military personnel.

Victims included teen skaters and college student

Among those killed were teenage figure skaters Jinna Han (13) and Spencer Lane (16), who were returning from the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas. Their mothers, Jin Han and Christine Lane, as well as their coaches, former world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were also aboard.

“Jinna was an amazing competitor and a great kid off the ice,” Doug Zeghibe, chief executive of the Skating Club of Boston told the Associated Press. Spencer, from Barrington, Rhode Island, had recently performed in his first professional show and was described as a talented skater with a deep connection to his audience.

Another victim, Grace Maxwell, a junior at Cedarville University in Ohio, was returning to campus after attending her grandfather’s funeral. Maxwell, an engineering student, had been working on a project to help a disabled child feed himself independently. “She was quiet but passionate about helping others,” said her advisor, Tim Norman.

Several students from Fairfax County, Virginia, along with six parents, were also among the passengers, according to the local school district.

Hunters, union workers, and military personnel among dead

Seven people who had been on a guided hunting trip in Kansas also lost their lives. The guide service, Fowl Plains, shared their grief, calling the victims “family”.

Additionally, four steamfitters from a Maryland union were aboard the flight. "Our focus now is on supporting the families of our fallen brothers," said a statement from United Association Local 602.

The Army helicopter carried three soldiers who were conducting a night training mission. Officials confirmed that their remains would be transported to Dover Air Force Base for proper military honors. One of the soldiers, Andrew Eaves of Mississippi, was identified by his grieving wife in a social media post. “Please pray for all the families affected,” she wrote.

Cause of the mid-air crash

Officials are investigating how the two aircraft ended up on a collision course. Preliminary reports suggest an air traffic control issue may have contributed. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) noted that one controller was handling both helicopter and airplane traffic at the time—an unusual setup for that hour.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said the jet was making a routine approach when the Black Hawk crossed its path. The jet's wreckage was found in three sections, partially submerged in the Potomac River.

This is the deadliest US aviation disaster in nearly 25 years. Despite the tragedy, experts emphasize that air travel remains one of the safest modes of transportation.

As investigations continue, families of the victims are urged to call the American Airlines hotline at 1-800-679-8215 for support and information. Faith leaders and community members across the country are gathering to mourn those lost in this heartbreaking tragedy.