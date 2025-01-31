Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME H.M. Electro Mech rises on debut

BSE SME H.M. Electro Mech rises on debut

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of H.M. Electro Mech were trading at Rs 77.10 on the BSE, a premium of 3.4% compared with the issue price of Rs 75 per share.

The scrip was listed at Rs 81, at a premium of 8% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 81 and a low of Rs 76.95. About 10.45 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

The initial public offer (IPO) of H.M. Electro Mech was subscribed 7.32 times. The issue opened for bidding on Friday (24 January 2025) and it closed on Tuesday (28 January 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 71 to Rs 75 per share.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 26,46,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding will dilute to 71.15% from 97.47% pre-issue.

About 1,85,600 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market makers to the issue. The net issue comprises of 24,60,800 equity shares. The issue and the net issue will constitute 27.00% and 25.65%, respectively of the post offer paid up equity share capital of the company.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Economic Survey 2025 LIVE Updates: FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman to table report in Parliament at 12 pm

Union Budget session LIVE: No foreign meddling for first time in 10 years ahead of Budget, says PM

Ranji Trophy 2025, Delhi vs Railways LIVE updates: Virat Kohli at the crease in Kotla

LIVE News: Trump warns Brics nations against alternate currency, threatens to impose 100% tariffs

VP Dhankhar calls for constructive debate and dialogue in Parliament

Ahead of the H.M. Electro Mech on Thursday, 23 January 2024, raised Rs 7.89 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.52 lakh shares at Rs 75 per share to 5 anchor investors.

H.M. Electro Mech is involved in turnkey projects that encompass the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of pumping machinery, along with comprehensive operation and maintenance services. The company has expanded its scope into electrification projects, working with Indian Railways, nationalized banks, and municipal corporations. Recently, it has ventured into EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects, which include laying cross-country pipelines, undertaking civil work for water supply projects, and constructing water treatment plants (WTP), pump houses, diesel generating sets, panel rooms, as well as instrumentation and PLC-SCADA systems. For these EPC projects, the company collaborates or forms joint ventures with other firms to handle the civil works. Additionally, H.M. Electro Mech is involved in the sale of products such as pumps, pipes, transformers, motors, and other electronic accessories. As of 30 September 2024, the company had 137 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 45.39 crore and net profit of Rs 3.33 crore for the period as on 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FM Sitharaman to table Economic Survey in Parliament today

Board of Coromandel International approves issuance of corporate guarantee up to USD 11 million

BSE SME GB Logistics Commerce drops on debut

Kalyan Jewellers soars as PAT jump 21% YoY to Rs 219 crore in Q3 FY25

Power shares gain

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story