Biocon records PAT of Rs 25 crore in Q3; EBITDA falls 47% YoY

Biocon has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25 crore in Q3 FY25, which is significantly lower as compared with the PAT of Rs 660 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell by 3% YoY to Rs 3,821 crore during the period under review.

The companys Generics business, comprising of APIs & generic formulations, has recorded revenues of Rs 686 crore in Q3 FY25, down 2% YoY.

Biocon Biologics, which houses Biocons biosimilars business, has reported 8% YoY fall in revenue to Rs 2,289 crore.

Syngene, which is the Research services division of Biocon, has registered 11% increase in revenue to Rs 944 crore in the third quarter as compared with the same period last year.

The companys Research & Development expenses added up to Rs 199 crore in Q3 FY25, down 40% YoY.

Also Read

EBITDA declined by 47% to Rs 787 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 1,492 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 156 crore, down by 81% from Rs 753 crore in Q3 FY24.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson, Biocon Group, said: The Biocon Group reported Q3 FY25 operating revenue of Rs 3,821 crore, with performance driven by a sustained double-digit growth of 14% on a like-for-like basis in Biosimilars and a return to growth in Research services, which grew by 11%.

The growth trajectory is clearly visible with sequential growth across all the three business segments this quarter. EBITDA at Rs 787 crore, reported a growth of 16% while profit before tax and exceptional items at Rs 138 crore, improved significantly from a marginal loss last year, on a like-for-like basis.

Syngenes return to growth, combined with global approvals for bUstekinumab and European approval for gLiraglutide, will pave the way for launches and drive growth in Q4 and beyond. These developments will strategically position the Biocon Group for enhanced long-term growth.

Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company engaged in the production of therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small-molecule APIs in India and several key global markets, as well as generic formulations in the US, Europe, & key emerging markets. It also has a pipeline of promising novel assets in immunotherapy under development.

The scrip added 1.96% to currently trade at Rs 364.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News