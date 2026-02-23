Market opens on firm note; breadth strong

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,750 mark. Barring the Nifty IT index, all other sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the green, with the PSU Bank, Financial Services and Auto indices gaining the most.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 611.33 points or 0.74% to 83,426.04. The Nifty 50 index surged 182.40 points or 0.71% to 25,754.05.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.39% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 0.98%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,038 shares rose and 977 shares fell. A total of 253 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 934.61 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,637.15 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 February 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global rose 0.89%. The company has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 37.57 crore for the execution of civil and pre-engineered building (PEB) works. Suraj Estate Developers added 0.96%. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Hally Pacific to undertake the development of a plot situated in Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments gained 1.49% after the company announced that its material subsidiary, Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 18 crore for the supply of instrument transformers from a domestic entity. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.07% to 6.730 compared with previous session close of 6.674. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.7300 compared with its close of 90.9450 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement jumped 1.91% to Rs 159,855.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.34% to 97.39. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.51% to 4.068. In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2026 settlement lost 71 cents or 0.71% to $71.05 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian stock markets traded mostly with gains on Monday as investors monitored developments related to the United States tariffs. While the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the Trump administration unlawfully imposed the measures last year, US President Donald Trump used different legal means to raise global levies to 15% from 10% over the weekend.

Markets in China and Japan were closed for a holiday. On Friday, U.S. stocks rose after the Supreme Court ruling, potentially providing relief for companies burdened by higher costs from the duties and easing concern about sticky inflation still plaguing the U.S. economy. The S&P 500 advanced 0.69% and closed at 6,909.51, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9% and settled at 22,886.07. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 230.81 points, or 0.47%, and ended at 49,625.97. The 30-stock index recovered from a 200-point loss earlier in the session on disappointing economic data. Data released on Friday showed that the US economy expanded an annualized 1.4% in Q4 2025, the least since Q1 2025, following a 4.4% growth in Q3 and well below widely reported forecasts of 3%, the advance estimate showed.