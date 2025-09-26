Market slides for 6th day, Nifty settles below 24,700 level

The domestic equity indices closed with sharp losses on Friday, marking the sixth straight session of decline. Market sentiment was hit after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on branded drug imports from 1 October 2025. while continued FII selling and H1B visa concerns added pressure. The Nifty settled below the 24,700 level.

All sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red, with IT, consumer durables, and pharma shares declining the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 733.22 points or 0.90% to 80,426.46. The Nifty 50 index slumped 236.15 points or 0.95% to 24,654.70. In six consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex plummeted 3.11% and the Nifty tumbled 3.02%.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.96% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 2.05%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,043 shares rose and 3,097 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.95% to 11.43. New Listing: Shares of GK Energy were at Rs 167.75 on the BSE, representing a premium of 9.64% compared with the issue price of Rs 153. The scrip was listed at Rs 165, exhibiting a premium of 7.84% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 175.95 and a low of Rs 165. On the BSE, over 32.81 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Saatvik Green Energy were at Rs 439.70 on the BSE, representing a discount of 5.44% compared with the issue price of Rs 465. The scrip was listed at Rs 460, at a 1.08% discount to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 464.35 and a low of Rs 427.10. On the BSE, over 4.57 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update: Pace Digitek received bids for 39,24,960 shares as against 2,76,06,555 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Friday (26 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.14 times. The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (25 September 2025) and it will close on Monday (29 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 115 and Rs 121 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 120 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Jinkushal Industries received bids for 3,11,49,000 shares as against 67,21,048 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Friday (26 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 4.63 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (25 September 2025) and it will close on Monday (29 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 115 and Rs 121 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 120 equity shares and in multiples thereof. TruAlt Bioenergy received bids for 91,10,790 shares as against 1,23,55,424 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Friday (26 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.74 times. The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (25 September 2025) and it will close on Monday (29 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 472 and Rs 496 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

BMW Ventures received bids for 3,17,92,597 shares as against 2,34,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Friday (26 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.36 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (24 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (26 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 151 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Epack Prefab Technologies received bids for 4,98,26,223 shares as against 1,76,70,103 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Friday (26 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.82 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (24 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (26 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 194 and Rs 204 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 73 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Jain Resource Recycling received bids for 45,94,19,072 shares as against 3,12,49,999 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Friday (26 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 14.70 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (24 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (26 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 220 and Rs 232 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 64 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Pharma index dropped 2.14% to 21,507.20. The index slumped 5.19% in five consecutive trading sessions. Pharma stocks crash after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on imports of branded or patented drugs from October 1 unless manufacturers begin setting up plants in the U.S. Laurus Labs (down 7.29%), Biocon (down 4.89%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 4.51%), Divis Laboratories (down 3.89%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 2.93%), Granules India (down 2.9%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.48%), Natco Pharma (down 2.36%), Lupin (down 2.07%) and Mankind Pharma (down 1.97%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Solarium Green Energy added 1% after the company has won a domestic contract worth approximately Rs 4.34 crore from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) for the development of a 1320 kW rooftop solar project at AIIMS-Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

Kothari Industrial Corporation was locked in the upper circuit of 2% after the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Accademia IUAD, Italy, a reputed Design University, for establishing a Joint Venture in India. RailTel Corporation of India shed 0.48%. The company has secured a significant domestic contract worth approximately Rs 970.08 crore from the State Project Director, Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC).The project is for establishing physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories in government secondary and senior secondary schools across Bihar. The project is slated for completion by 24 September 2026.The project is part of the Samagra Shiksha 202526 initiatives by the state government.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies slipped 2%. The company said that it has received an international order from Elbit Security Systems, Israel for supplying electro-optics. The said order is valued at $3.8 million (Rs 34 crore), is scheduled to be executed from February 2026 to November 2026. Kothari Industrial Corporation locked in the upper circuit of 2% after the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Accademia IUAD, Italy, a reputed Design University, for establishing a Joint Venture in India. ITCONS E-Solutions added 0.95%. The company has secured a significant domestic contract from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), operating under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, for the supply of skilled manpower services.

Ashiana Housing shed 0.85%. The company said that its board has approved the reappointment of Vishal Gupta as managing director (MD) of the company for a further period of three years. Global Markets: European market advanced on Friday as investors awaited the upcoming PCE data, the U.S Central Bank's preferred gauge of inflation. Most Asian market ended lower, led by sharp losses in pharmaceutical stocks after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs. Sentiment was further pressured as traders scaled back expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts following stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data. Trump revealed that the U.S. will impose 100% tariffs on imported branded drugs, 25% on heavy-duty trucks, 50% on kitchen cabinets, 50% on bathroom vanities, and 30% on upholstered furniture. The duties are set to take effect on October 1.

On Wall Street, technology stocks extended their pullback for a third consecutive session, weighed down by rising Treasury yields. The S&P 500 slipped 0.50% to 6,604.72, the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.55% to close at 22,384.70, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38% to 45,947.32. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.2% after jobless claims data came in lower than expected. Separately, Trump signed an executive order approving a $14 billion proposal to keep TikTok operational in the U.S., according to Vice President JD Vance. The plan, which still requires Beijings approval, calls for a new joint venture to manage TikToks U.S. operations, with ByteDance retaining a stake of less than 20%.