Sensex slides 773 pts; PSU bank shares underpressure

The headline equity benchmarks traded with major losses in the mid-afternoon trade after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on branded drug imports starting from 1 Oct 2025, pressuring pharma stocks despite generics being exempt. The Nifty slipped below the 24,650 mark.

PSU Bank shares declined for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 773.05 points or 0.94% to 80,382.40. The Nifty 50 index lost 239.65 points or 0.97% to 24,652.25.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.86% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 2.13%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 891 shares rose and 3166 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 2.01% to 7,244.75. The index dropped 2.76% in the three consecutive trading sessions. Punjab National Bank (down 3.39%), Central Bank of India (down 3.03%), UCO Bank (down 2.92%), Union Bank of India (down 2.90%), Canara Bank (down 2.77%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.56%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 2.49%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 2.4%), Bank of India (down 2.16%) and Bank of Baroda (down 1.91%) declined. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.12% to 6.500 from the previous close of 6.493.