PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd and Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 September 2025.

PC Jeweller Ltd lost 8.62% to Rs 12.29 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 203.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd tumbled 8.41% to Rs 7.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1268.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 924.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd crashed 7.96% to Rs 1356.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70643 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17994 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd pared 7.88% to Rs 620. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36406 shares in the past one month.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd slipped 7.56% to Rs 2575. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1669 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

