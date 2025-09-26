Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consumer Products signs MoU with Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Tata Consumer Products signs MoU with Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
For investment of up to Rs 5,000 cr over 5 year period

Tata Consumer Products announced that as part of Investment Promotion Activity for World Food India 2025, the Company has, today, signed, a non-binding MOU with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, for an investment of up to Rs. 2000 crore over a period of 5 years.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

