Market snaps 2-day rally; Nifty settles below 23,100; media shares tumble

The key equity indices ended a volatile session with substantial losses on Friday, snapping two days gaining streak. This downturn was primarily driven by continued record outflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), which put pressure on large-cap stocks. Additionally, mixed Q3 results and uncertain global cues contributed to the market's weakness. The Nifty settled below the 23,100 level after hitting the days high of 23,347.30 in early afternoon trade. Media, realty and oil & gas shares corrected while FMCG and IT stocks advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 329.92 points or 0.43% to 76,190.46. The Nifty 50 index lost 113.15 points or 0.49% to 23,092.20. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty rose by 0.78% and 0.89%, respectively.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 1.60% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 2.23%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,040 shares rose and 2,901 shares fell. A total of 118 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 0.29% to 16.75.

Economy:

The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index, which measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of India's manufacturing and service sectors, fell from a final reading of 59.2 in December to 57.9 in January. This indicated the weakest rate of expansion in 14 months. However, the headline figure remained well above its long-term average of 54.7.

While the slowdown at the composite level, driven by the service sector, was evident, there was a pickup in growth among goods producers. The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI, a snapshot of factory business conditions based on new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times, and stocks of purchases, rose from 56.4 in December to 58.0 in January, reflecting the best improvement in the sector's health since July 2024.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said: Indias manufacturing sector started the year strong, with output and new orders bouncing back from a relatively weak third fiscal quarter. The rise in new export orders was especially noticeable, and the easing of input cost inflation is also good news for manufacturers. The cooling in growth in new domestic business in the services sector, however, highlights a potentially emerging weak spot in the economy. New export business for service providers, on the other hand, looks set to maintain its growing momentum.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Denta Water and Infra Solutions received bids for 1,05,51,90,850 shares as against 52,50,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on 24 January 2024. The issue was subscribed to 200.99 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 22 January 2024 and it will close on 24 January 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 279 and Rs 294 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index dropped 2.60% to 1,643.40. The index rallied 1.23% in previous trading session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 3.44%), Dish TV India (down 3.33%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 3.02%), PVR Inox (down 2.63%), Saregama India (down 2.57%), Sun TV Network (down 1.8%), Den Networks (down 1.75%), Tips Music (down 1.72%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.33%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dr Reddys Laboratories declined 4.80%. The company reported 2.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,413.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,380.90 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 15.9% to Rs 8,358.60 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 7,214.80 crore in Q3 FY24.

Mankind Pharma fell 5.15% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 16.2% to Rs 380.23 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 453.76 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations increased 23.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,230 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

Granules India slipped 2.99% after its consolidated net profit fell 6.41% to Rs 117.60 crore on 1.55% decline in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,137.70 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Nippon Life India Asset Management fell 5.19% after the companys net profit slipped 17.97% to Rs 295.36 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 360.10 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income fell 12.83% to Rs 603.3 crore in Q3FY25 over Q2FY25.

Indus Towers rose 0.03%. The telecom infrastructure providers consolidated net profit climbed 159.9% to Rs 4,003.20 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,540.50 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 4.8% YoY to Rs 7,547.40 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Arvind SmartSpaces tumbled 9.10%. The company said that it has signed an agreement for a large horizontal multiuse project in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with a total estimated area of 92 acre and a top-line potential of Rs 1,500 crore.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) rose 1.16% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.86% to Rs 107.29 crore on 14.53% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 132.05 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

V2 Retail hit the upper circuit of 5% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 117.2% to Rs 51.19 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 23.57 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 58.1% to Rs 590.94 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 373.76 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

United Spirits declined 1.91%. The spirits maker's standalone net profit jumped 36.31% to Rs 473 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 347 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) stood at Rs 3,432 crore in Q3 FY25, up 14.82% YoY.

Capri Global Capital (CGCL) soared 8.51% after the NBFC's consolidated net profit surged 88.41% to Rs 128.08 crore on 35.63% increase in total income to Rs 821.83 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

KFin Technologies rallied 5.36% after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 34.9% to Rs 90.18 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 66.83 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 32.6% year on year (YoY) to Rs 290.02 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Tejas Networks slumped 9.92% after the company's consolidated net profit fell 39.80% to Rs 165.57 crore while net sales declined 5.95% to Rs 2642.24 crore in Q3FY25 over Q2FY25.

Amber Enterprises India advanced 2.62% after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 35.87 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 0.48 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 64.8% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,133.33 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Thyrocare Technologies fell 4.13%. The healthcare service provider reported 28.56% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.95 crore on 23.14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 165.92 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings slipped 3.23%. The company has reported a 13.93% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 151.19 crore on 11.02% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 867.91 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Vishnu Chemicals added 1.77% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 65.73% to Rs 34.39 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 20.75 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 22.28% YoY to Rs 371.22 crore in during the quarter.

EFC (I) tumbled 14%. The company has reported 91.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.47 crore on a 4.5% rise in revenue to Rs 181.51 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Jyoti Structures was locked in an upper circuit of 10% after the company received an order worth Rs 741.28 crore for a project in Khavda, Gujarat, from Power Grid Corporation of India.

Global Markets:

Most European shares advanced on Friday as US President Donald Trump called for lower interest rates and cheaper oil prices, additionally investors are also likely to be looking ahead to the Feds FOMC meeting on Wednesday with no change expected to interest rates.

Markets in Asia ended mixed as the Bank of Japan raised its key short-term interest rate to around 0.5%, the highest in 17 years, in an effort to further "normalize" its monetary policy as inflation remains within target levels.

Inflation in Japan stayed on track in December, supporting the case for the BoJs expected interest rate hike. Core CPI, excluding volatile fresh food prices, rose 3% year-on-year, as widely expected. Headline CPI hit 3.6% y-o-ya two-year highup from 2.9% in November.

On the downside, Japanese manufacturing activity contracted further in January. The au Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.8 from Decembers 49.6, marking the seventh consecutive month of contraction. Any reading below 50 signals a shrinking sector.

Chinese equities climbed after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he would prefer not to impose further tariffs on China during a media interview, easing trade war tensions.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 closed at a record 6,118.72 points on Thursday, up 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9% to 44,565.26, while the NASDAQ Composite edged up 0.2%. Investors responded positively to robust corporate earnings and Trumps address at Davos, where he urged for immediate global interest rate cuts.

GE Aerospace shares soared 6.6% after posting better-than-expected Q4 sales and profits. Union Pacific Corporation saw a 5.2% jump in stock price, fueled by strong operational metrics and lower fuel costs. On the flip side, Electronic Arts Inc. tumbled 16.7% after slashing its net bookings guidance, citing weak performance in several games, particularly its soccer franchise. American Airlines Group slid 8.7% as it projected a larger-than-expected Q1 loss due to rising costs, despite exceeding Q4 earnings forecasts.

President Trump, speaking remotely at the World Economic Conference in Davos, Switzerland, addressed global economic issues including interest rates, U.S.-China trade, and energy policies. On monetary policy, he urged for immediate interest rate cuts worldwide, emphasizing their importance for economic growth.

