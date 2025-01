RDB Infrastructure and Power has bagged two work orders aggregating Rs 59 crore from Tarmat as detailed below:

1. Strengthening and Construction of Perimeter Road on Airside at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Mumbai.

2. Civil Works for Taxiway M Phase-1 on Airside at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Mumbai

Powered by Capital Market - Live News