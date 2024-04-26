Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CSB Bank standalone net profit declines 3.12% in the March 2024 quarter

CSB Bank standalone net profit declines 3.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 24.88% to Rs 794.87 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank declined 3.12% to Rs 151.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 156.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 24.88% to Rs 794.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 636.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.56% to Rs 566.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 547.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 26.21% to Rs 2927.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2319.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income794.87636.49 25 2927.542319.65 26 OPM %52.6858.57 -55.6260.52 - PBDT206.40211.08 -2 761.44733.61 4 PBT206.40211.08 -2 761.44733.61 4 NP151.46156.34 -3 566.82547.36 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes spurt at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 12.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Bajaj Finserv Q4 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 2119 cr

KSB consolidated net profit rises 9.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Atul consolidated net profit declines 37.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of Shriram Finance approves resource mobilisation plan for FY25

Australia Stocks end lower after inflation data

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story