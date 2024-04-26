CSB Bank standalone net profit declines 3.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 24.88% to Rs 794.87 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank declined 3.12% to Rs 151.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 156.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 24.88% to Rs 794.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 636.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.56% to Rs 566.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 547.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 26.21% to Rs 2927.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2319.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

