Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 56.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 56.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 24.33% to Rs 9904.30 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance rose 56.30% to Rs 2008.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1285.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.33% to Rs 9904.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7966.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.55% to Rs 7366.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6011.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 36379.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30476.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9904.307966.45 24 36379.5230476.78 19 OPM %71.5470.62 -71.5771.25 - PBDT2901.962277.83 27 10547.778814.41 20 PBT2742.851850.74 48 9960.178213.72 21 NP2008.801285.19 56 7366.386011.04 23

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

