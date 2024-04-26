Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 56.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.33% to Rs 9904.30 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance rose 56.30% to Rs 2008.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1285.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.33% to Rs 9904.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7966.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.55% to Rs 7366.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6011.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 36379.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30476.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

