Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 55.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.50% to Rs 2.97 crore

Net profit of Cil Securities rose 55.74% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.50% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.77% to Rs 2.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 10.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

