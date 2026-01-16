Market snaps two-day losing streak; Nifty ends above 25,650 marks

The domestic equity indices ended with moderate gains on Friday, snapping a two-day losing streak, supported by a rally in IT stocks after Infosys reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year revenue growth guidance. Sentiment was also influenced by the ongoing Q3 earnings season, with Reliance Industries set to announce its Q3 results later in the day. Analysts expect a strong performance from its refining division, supported by higher diesel cracks and a weaker rupee.

Meanwhile, in the Maharashtra elections, the Bharatiya Janata PartyShiv Sena alliance was leading in early trends, supporting investor sentiment as markets typically view political stability and continuity in governance as positive for the economic and policy outlook. The Nifty closed above the 25,650 mark.

IT, PSU bank and private bank shares advanced, while pharma, healthcare and consumer durables shares edged lower. As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 187.64 points or 0.23% to 83,570.35. The Nifty 50 index added 28.75 points or 0.11% to 25,694.35. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 0.45%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,870 shares rose and 2,363 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged. Maharashtra elections result 2026 updates: In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections held on 15 January 2026, with counting on 16 January 2026, the BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance surged ahead to cross the majority mark in the 227-seat house, leading or securing 110-138 seats based on live trends. This marked a dramatic end to Shiv Sena (UBT)'s 30-year dominance, as UBT along with MNS and NCP(SP) trailed at 58-68 seats, while Congress allies managed 10-31, amid a 52.94% voter turnout from 12.4 million voters across Mumbai's wards.

Economy The Indias exports grew 1.87% to $38.5 billion in December last year due to global economic uncertainties, while an increase in imports led to a marginal widening of the trade deficit to $25 billion. The country's exports in November 2025 was up by about 20%. Imports rose by 8.7% to $63.55 billion during the month under review, according to government data released on Thursday. Merchandise exports to the United States edged down to $6.89 billion in December from $6.92 billion in November. However, shipments to the U.S. rose 9.75% year-on-year to $65.88 billion in the first nine months of the fiscal year, data showed.

Indias unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above remained largely stable in December, estimated at 4.8% compared to 4.7% recorded in November 2025. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementations monthly labour force and unemployment data, the rural unemployment rate remained stagnant at 3.9%. Among rural males aged 15 years and above, the unemployment rate remained low and stable at 4.1% in December last year. The urban female unemployment rate moderated to 9.1% last month, compared to 9.3% in November 2025. The overall Labour Force Participation Rate among persons aged 15 years and above also showed an upward trend at 56.1% in the last month, compared to 55.8% in November 2025. In rural areas, the Labour Force Participation Rate was estimated as 59% in December 2025, as compared to 58.6% in November last year. The overall Worker Population Ratio for persons of age 15 years and above rose marginally to its yearly peak of 53.4% last month.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs received bids for 33,80,90,387 shares as against 2,72,66,589 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Friday (16 January 2026). The issue was subscribed 12.40 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (13 January 2026) and it will close on Friday (16 January 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 343 and 361 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 41 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index jumped 3.34% to 39,086.65. The index fell 1.08% in the past trading session.

Infosys (up 5.66%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 5.56%), Tech Mahindra (up 5.12%), LTIMindtree (up 4.57%), Mphasis (up 3.35%), Coforge (up 2.97%), Wipro (up 2.84%), Persistent Systems (up 2.01%), HCL Technologies (up 1.83%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.40%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: L&T Technology Services tumbled 7.93% after the company reported 0.1% rise in net profit to Rs 329.1 crore as revenue fell by 1.9% to Rs 2923.5 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY26. Angel One rallied 8.73% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.89% to Rs 268.66 crore on 11.08% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1334.89 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

Fedbank Financial Services fell 8.93%. The company has reported a net profit of Rs 87.9 crore in Q3 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 18.8 crore in Q3 FY25. Net interest income for the period under review was Rs 318.9 crore, up 16.8% YoY. Net total income in the December 2025 period rose by 11.8% to Rs 347.8 crore from Rs 311.0 crore in the December 2024 period. Prestige Estates Projects added 1.69% after the company recorded pre-sales of Rs 4,183.6 crore in Q3 FY26, representing a 39% year-on-year growth. Sales volume during the quarter stood at 2.99 million square feet, with the sale of 1,811 units.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) added 0.86% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3,069.70 crore from the Central Vista Project Division-12, Central Public Work Department, New Delhi. LTIMindtree jumped 4.56% after the company said it had won a large contract from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to build the next phase of India's tax analytics system. The company said it has been awarded the "Insight 2.0" project, a seven-year mandate valued at around Rs 3,000 crore, to modernise the national tax analytics platform. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers rallied 2.52% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 71.77% to Rs 37 crore on 21.45% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 248.20 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Nelco tanked 4.24% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 4.95 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income declined 4.08% YoY to Rs 78.88 crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 82.24 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Central Bank of India added 0.91%. The banks standalone net profit jumped 31.67% to Rs 1,262.60 crore on 12.63% increase in total income to Rs 10,968.68 crore in Q3 FY26 Q3 FY25. South Indian Bank surged 19.15% after the lender reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit for the December 2025 quarter. Net profit after tax rose 9.5% YoY to Rs 374 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 342 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax stood at Rs 504 crore, up 8.8% YoY. Operating profit increased 10.5% YoY to Rs 584 crore, supported by stable core income and higher other income. Net interest income inched up 1.3% YoY to Rs 881 crore, while other income jumped 18.8% YoY to Rs 486 crore, providing an added boost to profitability.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy jumped 5.20% after the company has reported a net profit of Rs 2 crore in Q3 FY26, which is steeply lower as compared with the PAT of Rs 17 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. The company has, however, seen a significant sequential recovery, moving back into the black from a net loss of Rs 478 crore recorded in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations rose by 13.9% YoY to Rs 2,092 crore during the period under review. Swaraj Engines lost 1.08%. The company's net profit surged 31.76% to Rs 42.1 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 31.95 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 36.96% year on year to Rs 473.20 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Global Markets: Most European market declined on Friday as investors continued to fret over ongoing geopolitical developments. Data released earlier on Friday showed that German consumer prices were unchanged in December, rising 1.8% year on yearbelow the European Central Banks 2.0% medium-term target. Asian market ended mixed as technology shares advanced tracking positive earnings from chipmaking bellwether TSMC, but losses in other sectors limited overall gains. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. rose in trade after the company delivered another record quarter, saying it expects to boost capital spending in 2026 to between $52 billion and $56 billion. Investors across the region were also watching chip-related stocks after the U.S. reached a trade deal with Taiwan. Under the agreement, Taiwanese semiconductor companies commited to invest at least $250 billion in U.S. production capacity in exchange for lower reciprocal tariffs.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.60%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.26% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.25%. U.S. bank stocks also advanced after the latest raft of quarterly earnings. Goldman Sachs advanced more than 4% after its fourth-quarter profit topped widely reported earnings estimates. Morgan Stanley surged nearly 6% after its wealth management unit contributed to top- and bottom-line beats in the fourth quarter. The rally also came on the back of solid economic data. Jobless claims data for the week ending Jan. 10 came in at 198,000, lower than the 215,000 expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.