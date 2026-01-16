Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge secures contracts worth Rs 300 cr under Emergency Procurement - VI framework

Bharat Forge secures contracts worth Rs 300 cr under Emergency Procurement - VI framework

Image
Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Bharat Forge Aerospace Division has achieved a significant milestone in India's defence modernisation journey by securing contracts worth approximately Rs 300 crores under the ongoing Emergency Procurement - VI (EP-VI) framework.

These contracts are for the Indian Army and also for end use at Indian Navy, cover a range of indigenous unmanned systems, including Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms and loitering munitions.

The contracted platforms namely Omega One, Omega Nine, Bayonet, and Cleaver, are developed for India to meet urgent operational requirements across diverse terrains and mission profiles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Insolation Green Energy signs MoU with Bondada Engineering

Larsen & Toubro wins large order from Petronet LNG

Central Bank of India gains after Q3 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 1,262 cr

Ceigall India JV bags Rs 918 cr Jaipur Metro Rail project

Maruti Suzuki India starts exports of VICTORIS across global markets

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story