India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test Day 1: Cummins wins toss and elects to bat first

The much-anticipated Boxing Day Test between India and Australia is set to begin today at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. With the series tied at 1-1, this fourth Test promises to be a thrilling encounter. The match will kick off at 5 AM IST on December 26, as around a full house i.e, 90,000 spectators are expected to gather at the MCG to witness a gripping battle between bat and ball.

The Australian team received a boost ahead of the match with Travis Head being declared fit for selection. Adding to the excitement, MCG hero Scott Boland will also make his return, ensuring an enthralling contest for fans. Stay tuned for a fantastic day of cricket action! Australia vs India 4th Test Playing 11

Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/Prasidh Krishna.

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin flip between Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Australian skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test live telecast details:

India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast will be available on the Star Sports network.

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test live streaming details:

India vs Australia 4th Test live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. Stay Tuned for IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES HERE