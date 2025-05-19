Market trade with minor gains; pharma shares rally over 1%

The key equity indices pared all early losses and traded with minor gains in morning trade, demonstrating resilience despite global headwinds. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level. Market participants are expected to keep a close watch on key economic data and Q4 earnings results across various sectors this week, which could provide further direction to the indices.

Pharma shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 41.13 points or 0.05% to 82,371.72. The Nifty 50 index jumped 10.30 points or 0.04% to 25,028.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.70% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.98%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,522 shares rose and 1,162 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Bharat Electronics (up 0.70%), ACME Solar Holdings(up 4.32%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 0.67%), DLF (up 1.89%), PIs (down 0.37%), Petronet LNG(up 0.53%), NLC India (up 0.77%), Gujarat Gas (up 0.61%), New India Assurance Company (up 2.10%), Jupiter Wagons (up 5.72%), Pfizer (up 1.18%), Kwality Pharmaceuticals (up 0.19%), Kaveri Seed Company(up 5.22%), One Mobikwik Systems (up 1.88%), Mold-Tek Packaging(down 40%), Navneet Education(down 0.27%), The New India Assurance Company(up 2.18%), Petronet LNG(up 0.53%), and Restaurant Brand Asia (down 0.39%) will declare their results later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty pharma index rose 1.52% to 21,961.25. The index fell 0.08% in the past trading session.

Divis Laboratories (up 5.5%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 3.42%), Ipca Laboratories (up 3.38%), Natco Pharma (up 2.91%) and Granules India (up 2.43%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Laurus Labs (up 2.34%), Alkem Laboratories (up 2.22%), Ajanta Pharma (up 2.09%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.92%) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.69%) advanced.

Divis Laboratories jumped 5.5% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 23.04% to Rs 662 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 538 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 12.24% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,585 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Texmaco Rail & Engineering added 0.21%. The company reported 13.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore despite a 17.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,346 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Bharat Electronics added 0.63%. The company secured additional defence orders worth Rs 572 crore since its last disclosure on April 7 2025.

