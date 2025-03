From BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation

Markolines Pavement Technologies has received letter of acceptance-cum-work orders dated 13 February 2025 and 14 February 2025 from BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation for improvement of Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Western Express Highway (WEH) in micro surfacing. The cumulative value of the orders is Rs 50.80 crore.

