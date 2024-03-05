Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speculative Net Longs In Euro Dips Slightly

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Dips Slightly

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Large currency speculators net long positions in the Euro futures market edged slightly lower, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 62854 contracts in the data reported through February 27, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 5162 net contracts with net long position staying around its lowest level in nearly 16 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Inch Higher

Speculative Net Longs In Euro See Moderate Rise

Pound Speculators Slightly Reduce Net Long Positions

Pound Speculative Longs Hold At Highest Since September 2023

Pound Speculators Continue To Add Net Long Positions

Volumes spurt at Piramal Pharma Ltd counter

Around 90-fold increase in Retail digital payments in India over 12 years, Says RBI Governor

India Services Sector Continues Stronger Growth In February

Sensex slides 417 pts; auto shares in demand

Platinum Industries jumps on debut

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story