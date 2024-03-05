Speculative Net Longs In Euro Dips Slightly

Large currency speculators net long positions in the Euro futures market edged slightly lower, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 62854 contracts in the data reported through February 27, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 5162 net contracts with net long position staying around its lowest level in nearly 16 months.

