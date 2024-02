Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 31.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 22.15% to Rs 586.13 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 31.27% to Rs 83.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 63.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.15% to Rs 586.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 479.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.586.13479.8322.6915.97134.6691.94112.6679.2083.2463.41

