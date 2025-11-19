Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma receives USFDA approval for Loperamide Hydrochloride tablets

Marksans Pharma receives USFDA approval for Loperamide Hydrochloride tablets

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Marksans Pharma announced USFDA final approval of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Marksans Pharma Inc.'s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Loperamide Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 2 mg (OTC). This product is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Imodium A-D Tablets, 2mg, of Kenvue Brands LLC (Kenvue) NDA - 019860.

Loperamide Hydrochloride is an anti-diarrheal medication used to control symptoms of acute and chronic diarrhea.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Praveg receives LoA from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat

Trishakti Industries receives work order from Reliance Industries

Goel Construction rises after securing Rs 173-cr order from Aditya Birla Group

Solara Active Pharma Sciences' Mangalore unit completes USFDA inspection

Spectrum Electrical Industries consolidated net profit rises 63.50% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story