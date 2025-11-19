Spectrum Electrical Industries consolidated net profit rises 63.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.00% to Rs 117.68 crore

Net profit of Spectrum Electrical Industries rose 63.50% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.00% to Rs 117.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.117.6887.1712.939.4114.779.6811.857.137.754.74

