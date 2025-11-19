Solara Active Pharma Sciences' Mangalore unit completes USFDA inspection

Solara Active Pharma Sciences announced that its multi-product manufacturing facility at Mangalore, Karnataka has successfully completed the inspection carried out by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) between 25 to 29 August 2025. The Agency has issued an EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) on 18th Nov 2025 and determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and concluded this inspection as closed.

