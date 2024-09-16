Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marshall Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Marshall Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.26% to Rs 9.14 crore

Net Loss of Marshall Machines reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.26% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.1410.66 -14 OPM %-4.8111.91 -PBDT-1.130.04 PL PBT-2.24-1.19 -88 NP-1.46-1.03 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AAP MLAs to meet on Tuesday to discuss name of new Delhi CM, says party

CPCB notice to BPCL for failing to install vapour recovery systems

Kolkata rape case: Doctors demand police resignation, transparency in probe

Reliance Infra board to meet on September 19 for preferential issue

Climate change risks grow faster for wealthy, poorest remain at risk: Study

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story