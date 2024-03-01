Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India records 14.59% growth in Feb sales

Maruti Suzuki India records 14.59% growth in Feb sales

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India reported total sales of 197,471 units in month of February 2024 compared to 172,321 units in February 2023, recording a growth of 14.59%.

Domestic sales including passenger vehicle sales, light commercial vehicle sales and sales to other OEM stood at 168,544 units, higher by 8.65% on YoY basis. Exports jumped 68% to 28,927 units.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

