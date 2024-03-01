Hindustan Aeronautics bags contact of Rs 5,249 cr from Ministry of Defence

Hindustan Aeronautics has signed a contract for manufacture and supply of RD-33 Aero Engines for MiG-29 aircraft, at a cost of Rs.5,249.72 crore.

These Aero Engines are expected to fulfill the need of Indian Air Force (lA F) to sustain the operational capability of the MiG-29 fleet for the residual service life. The aero-engines will be manufactured under Transfer of Technology (TOT) license from the Russian OEM. The programme will focus on indigenisation of several high value critical components, which would help increase the indigenous content of future Repair and Overhaul (ROH) tasks of RD-33 aero-engines.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel