Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Aeronautics bags contact of Rs 5,249 cr from Ministry of Defence

Hindustan Aeronautics bags contact of Rs 5,249 cr from Ministry of Defence

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Aeronautics has signed a contract for manufacture and supply of RD-33 Aero Engines for MiG-29 aircraft, at a cost of Rs.5,249.72 crore.

These Aero Engines are expected to fulfill the need of Indian Air Force (lA F) to sustain the operational capability of the MiG-29 fleet for the residual service life. The aero-engines will be manufactured under Transfer of Technology (TOT) license from the Russian OEM. The programme will focus on indigenisation of several high value critical components, which would help increase the indigenous content of future Repair and Overhaul (ROH) tasks of RD-33 aero-engines.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

NIBE enters into licensing agreement with DRDO

Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 9.19% in the December 2023 quarter

Titagarh Rail Systems bags Rs 170-cr order from Defence Ministry

Delegation Visit and Aerospace and Defence Roundtable in Bengaluru highlights Tamil Nadu's strengths

Zen Tech bags Rs 93-cr order from Defence Ministry

TVS Motor Company records 33% sales growth in Feb'24

Anant Raj raises Rs 25 cr via preferential issue of equity shares

INR Clings Onto Gains As Local Stocks Hit Record Highs

Indices notch record high on strong GDP, US data

Hong Kong Market ends in green

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story