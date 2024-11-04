Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Federal Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 206.24, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.12% in last one year as compared to a 23.05% gain in NIFTY and a 17.2% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 206.24, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.72% on the day, quoting at 23886.05. The Sensex is at 78452.42, down 1.6%. Federal Bank Ltd has added around 11.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51673.9, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 113.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 139.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 204.9, up 0.09% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 43.12% in last one year as compared to a 23.05% gain in NIFTY and a 17.2% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.59 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

