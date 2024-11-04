Federal Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 206.24, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.12% in last one year as compared to a 23.05% gain in NIFTY and a 17.2% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 206.24, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.72% on the day, quoting at 23886.05. The Sensex is at 78452.42, down 1.6%. Federal Bank Ltd has added around 11.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51673.9, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 113.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 139.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.59 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

