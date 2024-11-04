Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of S I Capital & Financial Services reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.600.40 50 OPM %40.000 -PBDT0.07-0.09 LP PBT0.05-0.11 LP NP0.05-0.11 LP

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

