Mankind Pharma Ltd spurts 0.01%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2681.1, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.15% in last one year as compared to a 23.05% jump in NIFTY and a 49.55% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Mankind Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2681.1, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.72% on the day, quoting at 23886.05. The Sensex is at 78452.42, down 1.6%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has gained around 4.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22807.15, down 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 57.5 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

