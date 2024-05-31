Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 130.00% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. rose 400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 130.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 893.33% to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.230.10 130 1.840.46 300 OPM %69.5740.00 -84.2443.48 - PBDT0.150.03 400 1.490.15 893 PBT0.150.03 400 1.490.15 893 NP0.150.03 400 1.490.15 893

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

