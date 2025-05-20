Mastek appoints Raghavendra Jha as CFO

Mastek said that its board has approved the appointment of Raghavendra Jha, as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 19 May 2025.

Jha is a chartered accountant and a science graduate. He is passionate about coaching and motivating a team to engender winning professionals.

Raghavendra Jha is a seasoned finance leader with experience spanning more than two decades in IT, manufacturing, metal and retail industries. Prior to Mastek, Jha has worked with Tessolve Semiconductors and Inspira Enterprise as CFO. He has worked with Wipro as a Global Head of Finance Shared Service, CFO for Wipro Middle East, CFO for Manufacturing, Pharma and Technologies business units, CFO for Wipro Business Application services and also with Wipro Corporate Internal Audit. Other than Wipro, Tessolve & Inspira, he has worked with Landmark Group and Tata Steel among others.

Mastek is a global provider of enterprise AI, digital, and cloud services, enabling clients to achieve measurable and sustainable returns on their technology investments. It partners with industry leaders such as Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS, Snowflake, and Databricks, serving key sectors such as the public sector, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, higher education, and financial services.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 11.94% to Rs 81.07 crore despite a 16.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 905.42 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.78% to end at Rs 2324.05 on Monday, 19 May 2025.

