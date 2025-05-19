Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 18.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.36% to Rs 24.11 crore

Net profit of Aaron Industries rose 18.03% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.36% to Rs 24.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.17% to Rs 8.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 77.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

24.1119.0877.9363.2320.9019.0819.0017.594.693.4813.679.924.243.0911.868.502.752.338.246.33

