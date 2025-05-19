Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 44.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.56% to Rs 106.75 crore

Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 44.00% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.56% to Rs 106.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.23% to Rs 11.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.64% to Rs 401.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 287.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

106.7577.04401.78287.733.563.414.093.273.562.5415.529.043.532.5115.428.952.521.7511.396.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News