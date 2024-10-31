Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup, Genesys International Corporation Ltd and Gian Lifecare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 October 2024.

Master Trust Ltd lost 6.84% to Rs 179.2 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 52438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16962 shares in the past one month.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 6.81% to Rs 840.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9335 shares in the past one month.

Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 6.39% to Rs 6.01. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23449 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32498 shares in the past one month.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd corrected 5.71% to Rs 771.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27977 shares in the past one month.

Gian Lifecare Ltd plummeted 5.53% to Rs 18.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22482 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32194 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

