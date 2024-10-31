FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 169.63 points or 0.78% at 21613.18 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (down 4.81%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 2.45%),Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 2.29%),Honasa Consumer Ltd (down 2.25%),Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (down 1.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 1.78%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (down 1.68%), Marico Ltd (down 1.51%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.49%), and Varun Beverages Ltd (down 1.33%).

On the other hand, Doms Industries Ltd (up 7.08%), VST Industries Ltd (up 5.78%), and CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 4.41%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 552.26 or 1.02% at 54660.29.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 97.66 points or 0.61% at 15783.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 114.35 points or 0.47% at 24226.5.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 430.25 points or 0.54% at 79511.93.

On BSE,2450 shares were trading in green, 1380 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News