Volumes jump at Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd counter

Grindwell Norton Ltd, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd, Cipla Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 October 2024.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd saw volume of 21.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.17% to Rs.1,601.10. Volumes stood at 1.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd saw volume of 7.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59519 shares. The stock increased 2.97% to Rs.2,215.15. Volumes stood at 40003 shares in the last session.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 312.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.55% to Rs.71.72. Volumes stood at 21.9 lakh shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd notched up volume of 2.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26128 shares. The stock rose 2.35% to Rs.1,593.30. Volumes stood at 15914 shares in the last session.

Cipla Ltd saw volume of 148.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.76 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.06% to Rs.1,560.95. Volumes stood at 50.64 lakh shares in the last session.

