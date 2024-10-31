Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 727.23 points or 1.19% at 60500.42 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (down 3.98%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 2.03%),Titan Company Ltd (down 1.31%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.95%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Havells India Ltd (down 0.9%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.7%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.43%).

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 2.08%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.89%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 552.26 or 1.02% at 54660.29.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 97.66 points or 0.61% at 15783.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 114.35 points or 0.47% at 24226.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 430.25 points or 0.54% at 79511.93.

On BSE,2450 shares were trading in green, 1380 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

