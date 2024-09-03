Matrimony.com hits 52-week high as board to mull buyback on Sep 5

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Matrimony.com soared 10.27% to Rs 821.55 after the company informed that its board will meet on 5 September 2024, to consider and approve, the proposal for buy back of fully paid up equity shares of the company.

The board will also discuss the matters necessary and incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, including Rules framed there under, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws.

Matrimony.com provides both matchmaking and marriage related services through websites, mobile sites and mobile apps.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.4% to Rs 13.97 crore on 2.2% decline in net sales to Rs 120.59 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip hit 52-week high of Rs 848 in todays intraday session.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

