Matrimony.com hits 52-week high as board to mull buyback on Sep 5

Matrimony.com soared 10.27% to Rs 821.55 after the company informed that its board will meet on 5 September 2024, to consider and approve, the proposal for buy back of fully paid up equity shares of the company.

The board will also discuss the matters necessary and incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, including Rules framed there under, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws.

Matrimony.com provides both matchmaking and marriage related services through websites, mobile sites and mobile apps.

