Max Financial Services Ltd soars 2.9%, up for third straight session

Max Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 1654, up 2.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.18% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% gain in NIFTY and a 6.48% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Max Financial Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1654, up 2.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. Max Financial Services Ltd has dropped around 4.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Max Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25685.85, up 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.24 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1654.3, up 2.69% on the day. Max Financial Services Ltd is up 42.18% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% gain in NIFTY and a 6.48% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.