Mayank Cattle Food spurts on expanding distribution network

Mayank Cattle Food surged 7.90% to Rs 257.50 after the company said it appointed 78 new dealers and sub-dealers to expand its distribution network across various regions.

The company, which operates in the animal feed business, aims to enhance its market presence and drive revenue growth through this strategic move.

This expansion aligns with Mayank Cattle Food's long-term objectives of increasing its market reach and leveraging its brand strength.

Mayank Cattle Food manufactures maize oil (non-edible) and maize cake (cattle feed). the company's product range includes edible oil, extracting corn oil, cattle food, animal food, and cattle food cake. The company serves a diverse customer base and has an extensive dealer network across India.

In the first half of fiscal year 2024, the company's Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 99.01% to Rs 2.02 crore, while revenue from operations grew by 53.41% to Rs 179.23 crore compared to the same period in the previous year.

