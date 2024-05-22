Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 37.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.31% to Rs 220.89 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 37.81% to Rs 32.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 220.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.52% to Rs 122.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 802.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 775.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

