Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 37.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 37.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.31% to Rs 220.89 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 37.81% to Rs 32.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 220.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.52% to Rs 122.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 802.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 775.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales220.89193.24 14 802.98775.63 4 OPM %18.7018.24 -19.7817.88 - PBDT47.3136.06 31 188.08153.97 22 PBT39.9329.30 36 158.82131.70 21 NP32.2223.38 38 122.47104.21 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 2.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Mayur Floorings standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Megh Mayur Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Swan Energy consolidated net profit rises 583.15% in the December 2023 quarter

PNC Infratech bags two orders worth Rs 4,994 cr from MSRDC

Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 123.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit declines 64.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 0.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 96.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story