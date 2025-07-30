Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 8.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.26% to Rs 215.88 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 8.96% to Rs 40.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 215.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 213.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

