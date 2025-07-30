Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 64.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.88% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Housing Company rose 64.81% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.291.2321.7126.831.200.631.170.590.890.54

