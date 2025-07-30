Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 53.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.06% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 53.01% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 30.06% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.141.6356.1467.480.641.100.631.080.390.83

