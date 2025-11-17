Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.57% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Galada Finance rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 67.57% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.620.3756.4559.460.130.100.090.050.070.04

