Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 68.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 68.48% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.84% to Rs 29.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.29.9623.6225.4323.168.535.787.684.815.883.49

