Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 28.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.06% to Rs 3143.62 crore

Net profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 28.76% to Rs 807.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 626.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.06% to Rs 3143.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2362.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3143.622362.4725.9922.821102.43806.501062.57786.23807.04626.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News