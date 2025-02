Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 4.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.94% to Rs 8489.09 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 4.08% to Rs 486.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 467.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.94% to Rs 8489.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6794.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

